SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After investigating allegations of women being drugged at Inner Circle Vodka Bar this spring, the Springfield Police Department (SPD) said it found no evidence of spiked drinks at Inner Circle Vodka Bar.

SPD said there were five reports of drugging in connection with the vodka bar. The department did not investigate the bar, but investigated each allegation as they were reported.

“Typically we will interview the individual that was involved in the incident as well as any witnesses that were with them, [and] interviewing bartenders, waitresses, employees, obtaining surveillance video and things of that nature,” Sgt. Casey Wilkerson said.

Depending on when the case was reported, SPD was able to look at security footage from the bar the night of the alleged drugging.

“I think having access to surveillance video can confirm, you know, what took place during the incident or you know what the individuals were doing or [what] the victim was involved in during that night,” Wilkerson said.

In two of the reports obtained by Ozarksfirst, police looked at security footage from early March. Police looked through multiple cameras inside and outside the building over the course of a few hours following those who reported drug allegations. After reviewing all possible camera angles, police to believe there was no evidence someone spiked the drinks. The reports also mention the bar was busy on the reported nights, making it difficult to follow the identified person at times.

Ozarksfirst spoke to one woman who filed a police report and wants to remain anonymous. After the investigation findings, she still believes she was drugged.

“I definitely don’t enjoy going out anymore,” the woman said. “It’s ruined it for me completely. If I do get like one drink a few times that I get to go out, I will not put it down and I just always feel like there’s someone behind me trying to get me trying to slip something in my drink. I’m always watching the bartenders now and I stare them down.”

If anyone believes they are drugged, police encourage them to report it so the department can investigate.

“Please call 911 and then seek medical treatment,” Wilkerson said “When they see their medical professional or [go to] the emergency room, they need to explain to the doctor that they think they were drugged so they can run the appropriate tests to look for certain drugs and narcotics.”

SPD also encourages those consuming alcohol to have a designated driver who can also help you be aware of your surroundings.

Inner Circle also sent a statement saying the bar is reassured by the police findings but will continue to take extra precautions to keep patrons safe: