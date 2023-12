SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are searching for a suspect in a shooting near the Fast-N-Friendly on North Main Street early Monday morning.

Officers with SPD responded to the Fast-N-Friendly at 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 4 and found a victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his leg.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact SPD at 417-864-1810.