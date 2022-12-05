UPDATE: SPD says “Mia” F. Kendrix has been safely located.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered missing person.

Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix, 10, is a five-foot-tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. Kendrix was last seen today at 4 p.m., wearing a black Adidas hoodie and jeans near the apartment complex at 2601 N. Cresthaven.

She told friends she was going to run away from home.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).