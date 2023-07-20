SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield is hoping to take a more proactive approach to combat nuisance properties.

“Right now, it just seems like an endless cycle of, you know, small fines, small threats of fines for minor resolutions, and then continuing the cycle,” Duane Keys, West Central Neighborhood Alliance President.

One neighborhood in particular, West Central, had 1,150 complaints in a five-year period.

“But there should be a level of expectations of homeowners in Springfield. Like, hey, you own a piece of property, Here’s what we expect out of you,” Scott Sturm, Real Estate Agent.

The city is planning on changing the way it handles repeat nuisance properties, with a property care team being established in 2024.