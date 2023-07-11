Courtesy of the City of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield has plans to resurface 22 miles of asphalt, according to a release from the city.

Between July 10-23, several streets will be overlayed dependent on the weather:

• Cherry Street between Weller Avenue and Barnes Avenue (Rountree Neighborhood)

• Elm Street between the railroad and Barnes Avenue

• Park Avenue between Atlantic Street and Kearney Street (Tom Watkins Neighborhood)

• Florence Avenue between Saint Louis Street and Cherry Street

• Cox Avenue between Battlefield Road and Butterfield Street

• Grandview Road between Barnes Avenue and Neergard Avenue

• Grant Avenue between Jean Street and Norton Road (Doling Neighborhood)

Property owners will receive a 48-hour notice prior to the work beginning on a specific segment.