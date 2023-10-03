SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man has died after a tractor-trailer hit him while he was sitting just off the roadway on N. Kansas Expressway on Friday morning, September 29.

51-year-old Todd A. Tennison of Springfield was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and later succumbed to the injuries he received on October 1. His family was notified of his passing.

SPD said the tractor-trailer left the scene of the accident and has not yet been located. SPD is investigating the crash and asks anyone with information to contact them at 417-864-1810.