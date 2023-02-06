SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arena League football is asking people to vote on where they want to see a new arena football team and people in the Ozarks may recognize one of the 10 finalists.

NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown will serve as the league’s commissioner, according to a press release.

“Springfield is an incredible community,” Brown wrote in the press release. “The new arena is a huge plus. The passion there is tremendous. I know Springfield will show up big in our fan vote.”

The Arena League is a new indoor football league that changes some rules of the game. It’s played on a 50-yard indoor field, has faster-paced games and 15-man rosters with players who play for both offense and defense, according to the Arena League’s website.

The first season of Arena League football is slated to start in 2024. The press release states that the league will be launching four to eight teams in the next few months. The last team announcements will be in June. The season would begin in June of 2024.

At the time of this writing, the Arena League had not responded to questions about the arena the press release is alluding to.

The Arena League has 10 finalist cities that people can vote for under the question “Which town should be part of The Arena League’s inaugural season?” The options are:

Little Rock, Arkansas.

Rockford, Illinois.

Dubuque, Iowa.

Waterloo, Iowa.

Duluth, Minnesota.

Rochester, Minnesota.

Kansas City, Missouri.

Springfield, Missouri.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Wichita Falls, Texas.

People who would like to vote for one of the cities can do so on the Arena League’s website.

The list of cities comes after months of visits with their community leaders and tours of arenas.

This article will be updated as more information is released.