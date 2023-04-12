SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four men have been sentenced for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Keith A. Ball, 38, Elshabazz M. Jackson, 32, Bryce S. Amador, 28, and Richard D. Sweaney, 38, all of Springfield, were charged with transporting a large amount of methamphetamine to Springfield for distribution, according to court documents.

In September 2018, Ball and Jackson were pulled over by Lawerence County law enforcement officers while in possession of nearly 5 kilograms of methamphetamine. Officers executed a search warrant on Ball’s residence the same day and discovered a Heritage .22-caliber revolver, a Colt .38-caliber revolver, and a Star Bonifacio Echeverria 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in September 2018 where Amador was a passenger in a vehicle containing a Davis Industries .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol on the floorboard near Amador’s foot. Amador was also in possession of a Jimenez Arms .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol during the execution of the search warrant on Ball’s residence.

Ball, Sweaney and Amador pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Greene and Lawerence Counties between June and September 2018, and Ball, a leader in the conspiracy, also pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Ball was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison without parole. Sweaney was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole.

Amador also pleaded guilty to possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Jackson pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Jackson and Amador were each sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.

A fifth defendant, 40-year-old Amanda Henderson of Springfield, was sentenced in June of 2021 to 5 years of probation.