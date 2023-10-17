SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Springfield men were sentenced to federal prison for a conspiracy to distribute 38 kilos of fentanyl.

59-year-old Darryl Turner, also known as “D,” and 56-year-old Elmer E. Freeman, also known as “Duck,” pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Greene County. 49-year-old Robert D. Huddleston pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl.

Turner was sentenced to 23 years and eight months in prison, Freeman was sentenced to 18 years in prison and Huddleston was sentenced to five years in prison.

Another co-defendant, 49-year-old James Collins, also known as “Red”, of Battlefield, was the leader of the drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to court documents. Court documents state that Collins distributed the 38 kilos of fentanyl to co-conspirators including Turner, who is described in court documents as Collins’ “right-hand man.”

Turner distributed the fentanyl to Freeman, who distributed it to others, according to court documents.

Collins was sentenced in June 2023 to 30 years in prison without parole.