SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is asking residents to consider a recreational marijuana sales tax on the special election ballot in August.

On August 8, voters in Springfield will decide whether or not to impose an additional 3% tax on recreational marijuana products, in addition to the 6% Missouri sales tax on recreational marijuana products.

If passed, the tax proceeds would go toward public safety, mental health services, housing and substance abuse services. According to a release from the city, the tax proceeds could generate 1.8 million dollars for these services.

Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia, Joplin and Ozark already have a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana, and the counties of Jackson, St. Louis, Boone, Christian, Webster, Polk, Newton and Jasper have a 3% tax as well.