SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The man accused of killing an employee at a Springfield gun store in 2022 has pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors and is sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Greene County prosecutor’s office, Zachary Cano was sentenced on April 28 to life in prison for second-degree murder, 20 years in prison for robbery, 20 years for assault, and seven years for stealing. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Cano was charged in the death of Colin Loderhosen, an employee at Anchor Tactical. The victim was shot on July 6, 2022, after he confronted Cano for having stolen an AR-15 from the store earlier in the same week.

A probable cause statement in the case indicated there was an argument after Loderhosen began to photograph Cano and a second man as they left the store.

Security camera footage shows Cano draw a handgun from his waistband and shoot Loderhose, the document states. Video from a nearby business shows Cano and his companion running from the store, according to the probable cause statement.

The second man, Jonathan Peace, was charged with stealing. He pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced to 9 years in prison.