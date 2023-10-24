SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man pleaded guilty to 1st-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting/ interfering with arrest Tuesday morning, October 24.

Ray J. Genel was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbery, five years for armed criminal action, and seven years for resisting arrest. However, the 12 and seven year sentences are concurrent, so he will spend 17 years in prison.

Genel was arrested on February 9, 2023, after officers responded to a robbery at the Zen Nail Salon on S. Cambell Avenue in Springfield.