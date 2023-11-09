SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for 1st-degree assault, 3rd-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

On Thursday, November 9, 30-year-old Eric Taylor Browning was sentenced after pleading guilty to all three counts on November 6, 2023.

He was arrested on April 15, 2023, after Springfield Police officers responded to a domestic violence call and found a victim on the ground with Browning standing above him. The victim was taken to a local hospital with three gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that Browning chased the victim’s girlfriend after shooting him, hit her several times with a beer bottle, and punched her in the head multiple times.

Browning then resisted arrest, according to court documents, asking officers to tase him, shoot him, and beat him up.