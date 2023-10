SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to eleven years and three months in federal prison on firearm possession charges after he was involved in multiple drive-by shootings in Springfield.

39-year-old Darris Lamar Mull of Springfield was sentenced on October 26 for four counts of possession of firearms while being a felon. He admitted to owning firearms in December 2020 and December 2017.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in December of 2022.