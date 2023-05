TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 66-year-old man from Springfield died in a one-car crash six miles north of Branson on Sunday night.

According to the MSHP crash report, Bobbie Sullivan was traveling on US 65 northbound around 10:40 p.m. when his car traveled off the right side of the road. The report states the car overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a berm and overturned.

Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 41st fatality accident in Troop D in 2023.