SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine to distribute.

Timothy S. Brandkamp, 62, was charged as an armed career offender due to his prior convictions for a violent felony and three serious drug offenses, which, if convicted, forces Brandkamp to a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison.

According to the United States Department of Justice, today’s indictment charges Brandkamp with one count of being a felon in possessing a firearm and ammunition. Brandkamp allegedly owned a Taurus 9mm pistol and approximately 12 rounds of ammunition on Oct. 14 and 20, 2022. The indictment also charges Brandkamp with one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute on those dates.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt.