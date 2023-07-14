SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man is dead after falling from a moving van on Kansas Expressway on July 14 at 12:23 a.m.

46-year-old Gary Barlow clung to the side of the dark-colored minivan following a disturbance, according to SPD.

Barlow fell onto the eastbound I-44 ramp and received life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. Barlow’s family was notified of his death.

The minivan and the driver have yet to be located, and SPD is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash, or the suspect vehicle or its driver, is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com