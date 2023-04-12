SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been charged with using minors to produce child pornography from Nov. 20, 2021, to March 14, 2023, as well as receiving and distributing child pornography.

51-year-old Yevgeniy Dudko was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, April 12, replacing a previous federal criminal complaint filed in March 2023.

According to the affidavit, approximately 1,000 images of child pornography were found on Dudko’s cell phone, including some images that were seemingly captured via a hidden camera.

The images contained at least one child victim, as well as potential additional child victims.

The Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller.