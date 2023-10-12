SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A disgruntled employee has been charged for shooting his former employer’s vehicle outside of his home.

According to a probable cause document, Antjuan Marquis Altman, 35, was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon and Armed Criminal Action.

On October 10, at 10:35 p.m., Greene County Deputies were dispatched to 3608 W. El Castile Street in Springfield in reference to a shots fired call for service. The victims stated they heard gunshots outside of their home and believed the suspect was Altman, who was a former employee.

Court documents said that prior to the 14 gunshots heard, the victims received a call from Altman stating he “knew where they stayed.”

Deputies found the victim’s vehicle in the driveway had a broken window and a deflated tire. Shell casings were also found near the residence.

Altman was found at his residence, intoxicated. Several shell casings were found in his home and on his person. He also spontaneously made statements indicating he was involved in the shooting. Altman told deputies the victims owed him money.