SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been charged with assault after a traffic stop led to him firing at a deputy.

41-year-old Jason Gideon was driving a stolen Chevy Silverado in Springfield when a Greene County Deputy spotted him and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Gideon drove off and the deputy pursued him through Greene County.

The Fair Grove Police Department was able to set up spike strips while the pursuit was taking place and one of the stolen vehicle’s tires deflated.

The Deputy continued to follow the vehicle, but Gideon began to shoot at deputies from inside the cab.

Gideon crashed the vehicle near the 73.8-mile marker on US 65 and deputies took him into custody.

Authorities found multiple firearms inside the vehicle, including at least one that had been reported stolen.

Gideon is charged with Assault 1st Degree or Attempt Serious Physical Injury or Special Victim, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, Felony Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm