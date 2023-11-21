SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been arrested after fleeing from Springfield Police officers on Saturday.

SPD said that 19-year-old Kyle Ready was identified as a suspect in a shots fired incident on Missouri Avenue Saturday afternoon on November 18.

Officers responded to the scene of the shots fired and found shell casings. Ready left the scene in his car but was caught by officers after a short pursuit. He was arrested and found to have a loaded gun on him.

He is being held at the Greene County Jail and charged with 1st-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest.