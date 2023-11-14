SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has identified the person killed last night, November 13, on La Siesta Place in Springfield.

32-year-old Lacey Nix of Springfield was found with a gunshot wound when officers arrived at the scene. Despite lifesaving efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. Her family was notified of her passing.

SPD says the person who shot her was questioned by officers but not arrested at this time.

Monday night at about 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a home where a person was reportedly shot.

SPD is still investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.