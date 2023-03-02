SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement for the City of Springfield Cora Scott has been named 2023 Woman of Achievement by Lt. Gov. Kehoe.

She is one of ten recipients of the award this year. The award was created in 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

“My life was greatly impacted by being raised by a single mother of six, and we created this award to honor the incredible accomplishments of women across Missouri,” Kehoe said. “These 10 recipients are diverse in talent, from agriculture to entrepreneurship, and community service to leaders in not-for-profit work. This Women’s History Month, we are proud to share the high achievements of these award recipients and celebrate successful Missouri women, past and present.”

The complete list of recipients:

Patricia Jo Boyers – Poplar Bluff

Tammy Buckner – Kansas City

Anetha “Eky” Combs – Kennett

Joan Daleo – St. Charles

Wendy Doyle – Kansas City

Meagan Kaiser – Bowling Green

Cora Scott – Springfield

Carol Watanabe – St. Louis

Robin Wenneker – Columbia

Angela Zeng – St. Louis.

A ceremony honoring the recipients will be held on Thursday, March 23 at 9 am at the Missouri State Capitol.