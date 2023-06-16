SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Juneteenth celebrations kicked off in Springfield with the Springfield Art Museum’s Living History Tours and a performance of the Millie Project Friday evening.

Throughout the weekend, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, along with the Springfield NAACP Chapter, will host a number of events focused on celebrating the holiday.

On Saturday, June 17, the Springfield community is invited to the Expo Center for “food trucks, vendors, music and fun for the whole family” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday will feature a concert by Nappy Roots at The Riff.