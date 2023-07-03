UPDATE 6:49 P.M.: The eastbound lanes of Primrose Street have reopened after crews have finished clean-up at the intersection of Fremont Avenue and Primrose Street.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield firefighters arrived at the scene of a car fire on the corner of Fremont Avenue and Primrose Street Monday evening.

Springfield Police Officers shut down the eastbound lanes of Primrose St. and the northbound lane of Fremont Ave. to clean up the crash. As of 6:30 p.m., eastbound Primrose Street was still shut down.

According to SPD, all the passengers in the car were able to get out. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.