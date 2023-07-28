SPRINGFIELD, Mo – A Springfield Business owner has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud today, July 28.

John Michael Felts owned Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Burboun & Beale.

Court documents show he conspired to commit wire fraud as early as January 2018 and continued at least until September 2022.

He acquired approximately $700,000 in fraudulent funds and used it to purchase various properties and vehicles, a Rolex watch, a white gold diamond bracelet, diamond earrings, a 1952 Topps Larry Bird baseball card, a 1980-1981 Topps Larry Bird, Julius Irving, and Magic Johnson card, signed by all three, a 1909-1911 Ty Cobbs baseball card, and a 2015-2016 “Trio Autographs” of Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Julius Irving.