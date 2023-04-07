SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A downtown Springfield bar says threats towards employees of an Anheuser-Busch distributor led to the cancellation of an event featuring the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

The statement on social media from Finnegan’s Wake reads in full, “Due to the response from the cancellation of our event with Anheuser-Busch, we want to clarify where we stand. The event was canceled due to local representatives for the distributor of Anheuser-Busch products being personally threatened while performing their everyday job duties. Threatening someone with a different viewpoint is completely unacceptable. The hate and vitriol we have recently seen are not something we tolerate or support. If you have a problem with how a company conducts its business, it is your right to not patronize their business, but it is never okay to threaten physical violence, vandalism, sabotage, etc.

We support the rights of free speech, protesting, and religion, as long as it doesn’t threaten the rights and safety of others. We will continue to support Anheuser-Busch, their spokesperson, and trans-rights. Stop supporting outrage politics, canceling, and anti-wokeness. Anti-woke is just a cover statement because you can’t say whatever homophobic, racist, or discriminatory outburst you want.

To those who are sad and disappointed that the event was canceled, we are sorry. We imagine from the comments addressing the actual event, that it would have been fun and memorable for all ages and gives a glimmer of hope in the goodness of which people are capable, especially in the Springfield, MO area. The most hateful and condescending comments seem to come from keyboard warriors from different states around the country, and to you, we say: Please do not try to keep other people from being happy just because you aren’t. We have always been welcoming to all people, as long as you are kind and good. We wish you all well and hope that kindness and understanding prevail over bigotry and hate. Love, Your Finn’s Fam.”

The distributor, Wil-Fischer has confirmed the cancellation in a statement, saying it was because of “employee safety”.

This week, Bud Light announced a partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

Dylan Mulvaney is a trans woman who began transitioning, I believe, in 2021 and has been a lightning rod ever since for Republicans and conservatives who kind of see trans representation and trans visibility as a threat,” Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, president of the GLO Center said. “Dylan has millions of followers. She’s an influencer.”

Dr. Sherman-Wilkins says the cancellation is upsetting.

“An event that so many in the community were looking forward to has to be canceled specifically because of safety of people who are affiliated with the Clydesdales for something so ridiculous and trivial as a partnership is disappointing.”

KOLR10 spoke to another local bar owner who was excited to see the famous horses.

“It’s very disappointing. I mean, I think the Clydesdales was a big deal and a lot of people were talking it up.” Jim Wilson, owner of Best of Luck Beer Hall said.

Nationwide, conservatives have called for a boycott of not only Bud Light but other Anheuser-Busch products.

Wilson tells KOLR10 he doesn’t plan on discontinuing any Anheuser-Busch beer.

Wilson and Sherman-Wilkins say the outrage shouldn’t be a controversy.

“It’s just another one of those silly things. To me, that’s not a big deal in my view, one way or the other.” Wilson said.

“For them to put so much focus and attention on putting one influencer on a Bud Light can just seems really strange to me,” Sherman-Wilkins said.

Dr. Sherman-Wilkins adds, as the president of an LGBT outlet, the partnership is positive but he’s skeptical about the motive.

“We call it woke capitalism, where they just slap again these faces on things to say that they’re inclusive, but they stop there. I think it’s going to be important to see whether they, you know, do more essentially.”