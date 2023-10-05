SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is offering a free Halloween-themed concert again this year, the “Spooky Symphony.”

Prior to the concert, kids can come in costume and get treats on the “treat trail.” Costume judges will wander through the crowd searching for the best costume. The winner will be announced at intermission.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is partnering with Corwin Automotive, Hiland Dairy, Juanita K. Hammons Hall, Kids Directory and Merrill Lynch to present the free concert.

Tickets can be reserved here. Groups can only reserve up to eight tickets at a time, according to the Symphony’s Facebook page.