SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has found a recent scamming trend where the victims are tricked into donating to a false cause.

SPD warns the public about individuals who have been scamming drivers using signs claiming they are collecting donations for a funeral of a juvenile.

According to a SPD Facebook post, officers made contact with and cited several individuals standing on traffic islands and medians at Campbell and Battlefield holding signs and collecting money.

Officers were able to determine the operation was a scam.

“Not only are these types of activities in violation of Springfield city ordinances, but we would also like to remind the public that you should not give cash to any individual without verifying the cause,” wrote SPD on Facebook.