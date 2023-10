SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is searching for a missing ten-year-old named Kyle Spall.

Spall was last seen around 5:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. New Avenue wearing a black Pikachu t-shirt, yellow Pikachu hoodie & pants, & a black backpack. He has brown hair and blue eyes and is approximately 5’1 and weighs 100 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact 911.