SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Alert Advisory for a 67-year-old man with Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Donald Douglas Lee is a white man with blue eyes. He is 5’11 and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a camouflage ball cap, a brown Cabela’s jacket, and brown hiking boots.

Mr. Lee left his house on foot without his medication, according to the alert. The alert said he was formerly a law enforcement officer and sometimes believes he still is.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 862-7911 or call 911.