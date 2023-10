SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department released photos of two men they are searching for in relation to an assault.

SPD said in a press release that the two men may have information about an assault that occurred on August 27, 2023, around 1:40 a.m. at 4249 W. Chestnut Expwy.

Anyone with information can contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-874-1755 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.