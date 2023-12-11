SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Officers arrested a man last Wednesday morning after they responded to a report of shots fired on West Mt. Vernon Street.

On Dec. 6, Springfield Police officers received a report that a disturbance involving several people at the 600 block of Mt. Vernon St. had resulted in 40-year-old Matthew Turner firing a shot into the air.

When officers arrived at the scene, those involved fled and officers recovered evidence of the shot fired.

Turner was arrested and charged with stealing, unlawful use of a weapon, and several outstanding warrants, according to a release from SPD on Twitter.