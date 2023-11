SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is warning the public of pills containing fentanyl that look like Oxycodone but are called Percocet.

SPD says that the counterfeit pills have led to several overdoses.

“In 2022, we responded to 564 calls for service involving overdoses with 35 total fatalities. In 2023, we have responded to 300 overdoses with 14 total fatalities,” said SPD in a release.