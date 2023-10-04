SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding the box truck involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run.

SPD released photos of the truck Wednesday afternoon, October 4.

Todd Tennison, 51, died at the hospital two days after being hit. “I don’t want him to just be remembered as some homeless guy that got killed on the side of the road, like he was my uncle,” his niece, Chalee Tennison, said. “No matter the circumstance of their life, nobody deserves to go through this.”

Anyone with information can contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-874-2209 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.