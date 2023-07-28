SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Yesterday, a shoplifting incident occurred at Bricks and Minifigs located in South Springfield.

The excitement of building Lego creations turned into concern when a Millennium Falcon Lego set, valued at $850, was taken right before the store owner Phil Vice’s eyes.

“It was just a normal day here. I had a lot of customers in the store, kids and adults, and suddenly we realized some guy was running out with one of our biggest sets that we sell,” said Vice.

A man grabbed the high-priced item and ran out, leaving Vice astonished. Despite the setback, Bricks and Minifigs is determined to find the thief and recover the stolen Lego set.

Vice has filed a report with the Springfield Police Department, and neighboring businesses have also pledged to keep a more watchful eye after this theft.

“We definitely are on high alert from that,” Jess Hamlet, owner of Village Maple Board Game Cafe. “We’ve upped our security with our cameras and our subscriptions with that as well. It just makes everybody a little more nervous and on edge.”