SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is searching for an endangered man who went missing on August 23 after leaving Price Cutter on E Battlefield Road in a silver 2008 Ford Focus (MO JG2A6J).

69-year-old Terry Wayne Black is 6’2 and weighs about 200lbs. He has gray hair and green eyes, a large surgical scar on his left calf, a prominent white mustache, and glasses.

He has Alzheimer’s as well as other physical ailments. He indicated that he may be attempting to travel to Branson.

Anyone who sees him or has information as to his whereabouts can call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.