SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department (SPD) said increasing gun violence is one of the city’s biggest problems in recent years. In 2023, there were 19 homicides in Springfield, matching last year’s total. Police said six cases still remain open.

“Any tips that come through any case that’s ever happened at SPD, we take that and we investigate it,” Lieutenant over Criminal Investigations Person Section Bryan Welch said.

Welch said SPD does not have a cold case unit, meaning any case will stay within the homicide unit.

“Those cases stay with the detective that’s within those units,” Welch said. “Now if that detective leaves, transfers out, or retires, that [case] will go on to [another detective]. So it’s a continuation of that investigation.”

In the last four years, a total of 13 cases are still open with almost half of them happening in 2023.

“We have approximately six [from 2023],” Welch said. “But of those six, a few of those, we’re just waiting for lab results and finishing up reports to send over to the prosecutor’s office. Some of those six, we have everything we need. We’re just finishing up the loose ends and then we’re going to send it.”

Welch said there are multiple reasons as to why a homicide case is delayed.

“Throughout the last couple of years, we’ve all seen juveniles being more involved in violent crime,” Welch said. “That delays the process a little bit because we have to go through the juvenile process of interviewing those individuals.”

Out of the 19 homicides in 2023, charges were filed in nine cases. Police identified five juveniles as suspects.

“We turn on the news and see mass shootings or we see homicides in our own city and we don’t like it,” Pastor Nolan Porter said.

To remember those who lost their lives, University Heights Baptist Church set our crosses for Greene County and Christian County homicide victims in December.

“We would send a letter to every family as they happened and just let them know that we were thinking about them, praying for them, [and] that we wouldn’t forget their loved one,” Porter said.

Nolan said the church wants to continue sending that message this year to families of lost loved ones, and for those who are still looking for closure.”

“I would want them to know that they’re not alone in that and that there are people praying for them and praying for justice,” Porter said.

Detectives cleared 13 homicide cases from 2023. The 19 killings from last year are down from the two deadliest years in 2020 and 2021 where the city saw a combined 54 homicides.