SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two lanes on westbound US-60, West of US-65, near the Glenstone exit are closed due to a small sinkhole.

According to MoDot, the sinkhole opened on the shoulder near the right lane of traffic on US-60 (James River Freeway). The other two westbound lanes are still open to traffic.

The sinkhole repair is taking place on the right shoulder of US-60. Courtesy: Ozarkstraffic.com

Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.

MoDot crews are currently making repairs and have not reported when all four lanes will open up again yet.