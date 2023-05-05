BRANSON, Mo. – Silver Dollar City announced today, May 5 at 11 a.m. that the theme park won USA Today’s Best Theme Park in America for 2023.

Silver Dollar City asked guests to vote for them after their nomination in March. Voting ended on April 24.

“We appreciate our Silver Dollar City citizens, guests, and loyal fans,” stated Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “For more than 60 years, Silver Dollar City has created one-of-a-kind rides, attractions, and festivals becoming a destination that folks choose to visit with their family and friends. Our citizens are proud and excited to be included in a national competition for the Best Theme Park in America,” said Thomas after the nomination.

Silver Dollar City placed 2nd in 2021 and 2022.

“Our guests come from all over the USA. We recognize they could visit other states, other regions, and other theme parks, but they have chosen to not only visit us but to also vote for us,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Our citizens strive every day to create unique and fun adventures and experiences for each guest. We want to provide the entire family an escape from the noise of their daily routines and the opportunity to grow closer together as they experience our rides, our shows, our festivals, our attractions, and our incredible food.”