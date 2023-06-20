BRANSON, Mo. — Nearly 500 wish kids and their families came to the Ozarks this morning during the Give Kids the World national bus tour.

Give Kids the World is a nonprofit organization that helps give children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world all-inclusive, week-long vacations at no cost to them.

Silver Dollar City was just one of multiple theme park stops the national tour is making this summer.

The tour began on June 17 at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and will conclude Monday, June 26 at Six Flags over Georgia in Austell. The purpose of this summer road trip is to help wish families reconnect, relive and reminisce moments together.