SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing (HOH) kids in the Springfield area have the opportunity to meet Santa Clause, who uses American Sign Language (ASL), this year at Bass Pro.

Santa will be at Bass Pro in Springfield on Friday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bass Pro will provide a free 4×6 photo for each child. You can find more information about the event here.