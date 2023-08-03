TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A shooting near a business in the Licking area has left one man dead.

According to a Facebook post from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Licking Police officers responded to a business on CC Highway at 3:49 p.m.

The shooting killed 58-year-old Christopher Gordon of Bueulah, Mo., according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

His brother, 62-year-old James M. Gordon of Beulah, Mo. was arrested at the scene and transported to the Texas County Jail pending charges.

According to the release, a brief physical altercation occurred prior to the shooting.