SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield City Council is considering a bill, that if passed, would enroll Springfield firefighters in the Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Trust and Pool in 2024.

“This is a protection that will impact our guys in a positive way during maybe the worst moment of their life,” Chad Davis, President of the firefighter’s union, IAFF Local 152 said.

The City Council heard the first reading of the bill on Monday.



“The Missouri Firefighter’s Critical Illness Pool was created in 2022 to aid the state’s fire professionals and fire agencies regarding the human and financial burdens created by serious health issues connected to cancer diagnosis and by providing benefits specifically to firefighters,” Darla Morrison, the city of Springfield’s Director of Human Resources said.

The Council would need to pass four bills to fully enroll.

Details of those bills were outlined at the city council meeting earlier this week.

“The pool is designed to provide benefits to eligible fire personnel who are diagnosed with any one of 17 nationally recognized cancers in which firefighters are at an increased risk based on associated occupational exposures. There are four bills in front of [council], the first council bill, as required by the state’s critical illness trust pool, and it would authorize the city of Springfield to begin participating in the critical illness pool as an organization,” Morrison said. “The other three bills would authorize city employees who specifically would be eligible in our firefighting personnel for the city of Springfield. These bills cover both union and nonunion personnel. For union personnel, we negotiated a tentative agreement and memorandum of understanding with both the IAFF and the IBEW bargaining units. These are employees who will be eligible for both bargaining units, consisting largely of employees at the Springfield Fire Department and the airport for aircraft rescue firefighting personnel at the airport.”

Davis says if the bills are passed, it’ll be a resource available that firefighters hope they won’t need.

“They’re going to have some security knowing that, you know, they’re going to be taking care of their families, going to be taken care of. “It’s a protection that we hope we never need, but if we do, it’s going to be there for us. We’re eternally grateful for that,” Davis said. “This will cover anybody who has five years of fire service. It doesn’t necessarily have to be with the Springfield Fire Department. This is a statewide initiative and statewide trust to help protect firefighters around once an organization is enrolled.”

Bill language shows the city will be enrolling at the $300,000 benefit level.

It also says those who have worked their five years, or who were assigned to ‘such hazardous duty’ within the last 15 years and are under 70 years old would qualify.

Davis tells OzarksFirst this could also boost recruiting down the road.



“Knowing that the organization that you work for cares about you, and they understand that you’re doing a dangerous job that comes with risk and they’re going to provide every protection possible for you, I think can do nothing but help encourage people to come to work,” Davis said.

There are no more city council meetings for 2023, so to approve this for 2024, members will have to vote at the next city council lunch on December 19.