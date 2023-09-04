SEYMOUR, Mo. – This small-town festival has a big lineup, with several events spread out across three days. Starting on Thursday, September 7th at 9 a.m., a corndog booth will open at the town square. At noon, the rest of the booths will open to the public.

At 4 p.m., musical artists “The Finley River Boys” will play their Bluegrass and Gospel music set at the gazebo.

A pet show at the gazebo starts at 6 p.m., followed by another musical act, “The ABLeS” on the main stage on the west side of the square.

Apple Princess Pageant contestants will be introduced at 8:15 p.m., on the main stage, and the Little Miss will be crowned at that time.

From 9-10:30 p.m., The ABLeS will continue their Country and Classic 70s Rock set to finish out the first night of the festival.

Friday the 8th will feature musical acts like Buff Lamb and The Arrested and White Oak Revival in the afternoon and evening, and the Apple Princess will be crowned on the main stage at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday starts early with a 5k at 7 a.m. and a corndog booth opening at 8 a.m.

A decorated bike contest begins at 9 a.m. at the gazebo, with the Jonny Appleseed contest following immediately afterward. Apple pies, breads, jams and jellies can be entered for judging at the Seymour Methodist Church starting at 9 a.m. as well.

The parade lineup begins at 9:15 a.m. at the junction of Main Street and East Market Street, and the parade starts at 10 a.m.

A Flag Raising Ceremony honoring veterans and first responders will be held at 11 a.m. at the southwest corner of the square. Also beginning at 11, the Seymour School Music Department Concert will be held on the main stage, turtle races will be conducted on the west side of the square, and the apple pie entries will be judged at the Methodist church.

At noon, an apple peeling contest will begin for kids and adults, and the Isaac Kenneth Band will begin playing at 1 p.m.

A silent auction will be held for the pies that don’t place in the contest at 3:15 p.m. at the northwest corner of the square and a benefit auction of the winning pie will be held at 3:30 at the gazebo.

Musical acts will finish out the night starting at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 10:30 p.m.