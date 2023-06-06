COLLINS, Mo. – A 39-year-old man was found with hundreds of images of child pornography on his phone after a traffic stop in August 2020.

Billy Puckett of Collins, Mo. was pulled over by a MSHP Trooper in Bolivar on August 28, 2020. The Trooper discovered that Puckett was previously convicted of statutory rape and statutory sodomy, making him a registered sex offender.

He searched Puckett’s phone and found Snapchat and Facebook apps on his phone, which is not allowed for sex offenders. Further search resulted in investigators finding several hundred images of child pornography on the phone.

Pucket was convicted after a bench trial on June 5, 2023, and is set to be sentenced at a future hearing. He is being held without bail.