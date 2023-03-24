OZARK, Mo . – Due to more rain and the potential for more flooding, the Ozark Police Department has closed some roads and parks.

Ozark Police have closed eastbound McCracken Road at 4th Street, all of Riverside Road from Third (3rd) Street to Greenbridge that intersects with Riverside Road.

Grubaugh Park and Finley River Park are both closed as well.

OPD also said soccer games scheduled for tomorrow are also canceled.

The Ozark Police Department’s Facebook page advises, “please turn around and don’t drown. Please be patient with crews and city staff as we try to begin clean-up process.”