BROOKLINE, Mo.- Several agencies responded to a fire at an auto shop west of Springfield early Sunday morning.

The video was taken at 2:30 a.m. Sunday shows the large response by area crews.

Crews could be seen at Buddy’s U-Pull Auto Mall on US-60 near the James River Freeway on-ramps.

Republic Fire Department was seen using a ladder truck to spray water on the southeast side of the business.