October is finally starting to feel like, well, October across the Ozarks. Temperatures have taken the hint that fall is here and started to act accordingly. September warmth is in the past, but it did set records worldwide.

The month of September 2023 will go down as the most extreme month for heat ever recorded during September. Statistics officially began in 1950. According to NOAA, Earth was 2.59° F above the 20th century average.

In the United States, temperatures made it the 7th warmest September on record. The average monthly temperature across the United States was 67.8° F, a full 2.9° warmer than the 20th-century average. New Mexico and Texas both saw their warmest September on record, while 37 states ended up above average.