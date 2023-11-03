SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sentencing for a man who drove drunk and caused a deadly crash was postponed again.

Jarol Leiva-Navarro was charged with killing 32-year-old Colby Compton in 2021 after speeding down Glenstone.

Today the judge set the sentencing for November 17th at 10:30 a.m. This wasn’t the first time the sentencing hearing was rescheduled.

Originally, Leiva-Navarro was supposed to be sentenced on October 13th.

Back in December 2021… Leiva-Navarro was driving a Dodge Charger down Glenstone when he hit the side of Compton’s car.

Witnesses told police the Charger was going south very fast and that the Charger and another car were racing each other, weaving in and out of traffic.

Compton was turning left onto East Portland when Leiva-Navarro hit the passenger side of Compton’s car, flipping it onto its roof.

Leiva-Navarro was taken to the hospital and Compton died at the scene.

At the hospital, Leiva-Navarro told police he was driving 50 mph before the crash and admitted to drinking a beer and smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

A blood sample from the hospital showed Leiva-Navarro’s blood alcohol levels were at .110.

Data pulled from the Charger showed that five seconds before the crash he was driving 110 mph. A tenth of a second before impact the speed dropped to 90 mph.

In July 2023, Leiva-Navarro pleaded guilty to a felony DWI resulting in death and two misdemeanors.

Leiva-Navarro had two previous charges of operating a vehicle without a license.

He faces up to 15 years in prison for the crash that killed Compton.